Sign language interpreter “stole the show” during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance, say fans

Fans have been praising a sign language interpreter who “stole the show” during Rihanna‘s Super Bowl Halftime performance.

The pop sensation performed a career-spanning set in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday (February 12), her first live performance in five years.

The singer kicked off with ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ before she performed a host of hits including ‘Where Have You Been’, ‘We Found Love’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’.

Signing the show was 20-year-old Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language performer, who also signed the pre-show performance of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’, sung by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

During the performance, Miles – who is the first female deaf performer to be enlisted for the Super Bowl show – could be seen enthusiastically dancing and signing along to Rihanna’s biggest hits.

“Rihanna’s sign language interpreter deserves a raise she was giving it her all,” one Twitter user wrote. Another person said Miles “phenomenally absorbed all of the Rihanna energy.”

“The sign language interpreter ate that UPP,” a third said. You can watch clips of the performance and read more reactions below.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl sign language interpreter deserves a raise. 😭🫡

pic.twitter.com/ZSDPs50ZHt — 2nd String (@2ndStringShow) February 14, 2023

Rihanna’s Sign Language interpreter really did what she came to do! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JsN1GIE2R5 — R&B (@rnbmusictweets) February 13, 2023

The sign language interpreter 🔥> Rihanna pic.twitter.com/rvgTgkzQHe — Ur Fav Shinigami (@KamaliiCk) February 14, 2023

Justina Miles phenomenally absorbed all of the Rihanna energy ❤️‍🔥 She is the first Deaf woman to provide ASL (American Sign Language) interpretation in Super Bowl halftime history. Rihanna and Justina Miles… what a team! Brava, beautiful! 👏🏽🤟🏽#RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/Mh1NF6djAg — Mychal (@mychal3ts) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s sign language interpreter deserves a raise she was giving it her all 😭

pic.twitter.com/N2BdwuwL1Y — JA (@sleezyjamie) February 13, 2023

Also at the Super Bowl was Troy Kotsur – the actor known for his role in 2021 film CODA, a role which earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and made him the first deaf man to do so.

He signed Chris Stapleton’s performance of the US national anthem to kick off the Super Bowl final.

“Troy Kotsur absolutely killed it with his #ASL performance of the national anthem,” CODA director and writer shared on Twitter. “Everyone needs to see this!”

Another added: “Once you see this, you’ll never forget it.”

⁦@TroyKotsur⁩ absolutely killed it with his #ASL performance of the national anthem alongside ⁦@ChrisStapleton⁩ at the #SuperBowl. Everyone needs to see this! pic.twitter.com/7ZC4hH5wyp — Sian Heder (@sianheder) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, after the event, representatives for Rihanna confirmed that the singer is pregnant with her second child, after she appeared to rub her stomach through her all-red outfit.

U2 also confirmed a new Las Vegas residency during the game after teasing the announcement earlier in the evening.

You can catch up on the biggest moments from Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance here.