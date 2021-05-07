Signature Brew launch scheme to help independent venues

Signature Brew has launched a new grant scheme to help support struggling independent venues.

READ MORE: How you can do your bit to help save the future of live music

This past 12 months has seen the future of many live venues threatened due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some have had to close, while others – like London’s Black Heart – had to turn to crowdfunding in order to raise money to stay financially safe while venues remain closed.

Now, London brewery Signature Brew have announced a Beer Grants scheme, where they are giving away £250,000 worth of their Studio Lager to help support struggling venues.

Advertisement

Independent venues across the UK will be able to apply directly for grants from £500 to £5,000 worth of beer. Touring bands can also apply to get beer to help cover some of their overheads. Find out more info here.

We love live music, so today we’re launching Signature Brew Beer Grants – £250,000 worth of beer, available to the independent music venues & bands to help safeguard the future of the UK’s live music scene. Tag a venue or band you love. Apply here: https://t.co/KTHnDvTdS8 pic.twitter.com/B3PkWnYm8N — Signature Brew (@SignatureBrew) May 6, 2021

“We’re passionate about live music and we’re going to help independent venues and musicians however we can,” Signature Brew co-founder Sam McGregor said. ​”The idea for the Beer Grant scheme came from wanting to offer the thing we do best as a way to make life easier for venues and touring bands after an unprecedentedly difficult year.”

He added: “We want to help as many venues as possible and we believe the Signature Brew Beer Grant will contribute to safeguarding the future of the UK’s music scene.”

In addition to hosting socially distanced shows in its North London home, Signature Brew have also supported music during COVID by employing out-of-work road crew as delivery drivers.

The brewery will mark its 10th birthday with a 10-day live music event in August.

Advertisement

Last month, meanwhile, Mick Jagger announced he was selling an art piece built around his new solo track ‘Eazy Sleazy’ as an NFT (non-fungible token) to raise funds for beleaguered independent music venues.

Funds from the sale were to be split between the UK’s Music Venue Trust, which has been instrumental in securing the future of threatened venues in the pandemic, and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), which was founded last year to support independent music venues in the United States.