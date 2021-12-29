Sigrid and Griff hint at upcoming collaboration

Sigrid and Griff have teased an upcoming collaboration together, saying they are very keen to work together.

Sigrid made her comeback this year with new single ‘Mirror’ and a five-star show at Reading Festival, while Griff picked up the BRITs Rising Star award and released debut mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’.

In a new video posted to Twitter yesterday (December 28), Griff heavily hinted that the pair were set to work together on upcoming material.

In the video, both Sigrid and Griff are interviewed backstage at BBC Radio 1’s Out Out event in October, where they both performed and joined an all-star rendition of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’.

“If you were to collab with someone from the Out Out line-up, who would it be?” the interviewer asks Sigrid, to which she replies: Oooh! Griff, she’s great!”

Asked the same question, Griff then says she would want to collaborate with Sigrid, before giving an overt wink to the camera, adding: “Hint hint.”

See the video below:

Both Sigrid and Griff are set to head out on huge tours of the UK and beyond in 2022. Griff’s US, UK and European headline tour begins in North America in January and features a huge London show at Brixton Academy, while Sigrid’s biggest-ever UK, Ireland and European tour will see her play a trio of dates in the UK in March – including a gig at the SSE Arena Wembley in London – before heading to Dublin for a show on March 18.

Speaking to NME in 2021, Sigrid spoke about feeling “the most at home when I’m on stage”.

“It’s the part of my job where there’s a part of myself that comes out when I play live – it’s my superpower,” she added. “I feel lucky to have that thing where I know that I’m really good at this.”