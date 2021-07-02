Sigrid announces intimate Reading & Leeds warm-up show in London

Sigrid has announced details of an intimate London show set for this August.

The date, at the new Lafayette venue in Kings Cross, comes before the singer’s performances at Reading & Leeds festivals.

“We’re playing a real life gig! in London!” Sigrid wrote on Twitter to announce the show, which is set for August 26.

“It’s going to be a super cosy show, so tickets are very very limited. We’ve got new songs and some other surprises for you on the door.”

Tickets for the show are available from 9am BST on July 7, and fans can sign up to get access here.

The Norwegian pop star made her comeback earlier this month with new single ‘Mirror’, her first material since 2019 debut album ‘Sucker Punch’.

Discussing the official video for ‘Mirror’, which saw multiple versions of the singer chasing each other around, Sigrid added: “We wanted to explore how conflicting it can feel to have different sides of yourself competing against each other, and not working together. And as I can’t stand still whilst singing, there’s a lot of dancing, running, driving – you can tell I had a great time on the shoot.”

Sigrid previewed the track on TikTok ahead of its release, having previously teased new music in the form of a scavenger hunt for her fans.

A new ‘by the piano’ version of ‘Mirror’ was also shared last week. “The piano has always been my favourite place to be. It’s where I forget everything that I need to do, or should do.. and it’s kinda the same in the studio when writing songs,” Sigrid said of the new version in a statement.