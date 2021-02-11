Watch Sigrid’s stripped-back cover of The Maccabees’ ‘Toothpaste Kisses’

Sigrid has shared a cover of The Maccabees‘ classic single ‘Toothpaste Kisses’.

The Norwegian pop star launched an official TikTok account today (February 11) as she continues to work on her second album – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Sucker Punch’ – in the studio.

For the first instalment of her recording “shenanigans”, Sigrid posted a piano-led rendition of The Maccabees’ romantic ’00s number. “This is probably the cutest song I know,” the singer wrote before adding the #coversforlovers hashtag.

Advertisement

You can watch the performance below.

“Guess I’m on TikTok now haha,” Sigrid tweeted. You can keep up to date with her progress in the studio here.

‘Toothpaste Kisses’ appeared on The Maccabees’ debut studio album ‘Colour It In’, which came out in 2007.

Sigrid revealed that she was working on new material back in January 2020, writing: “brb, will be in the studio for the next few months. I’ve got new music to make!”.

She is scheduled to perform at Reading & Leeds 2021, which is due to take place on August Bank Holiday Weekend (27-29). This year, the twin festivals will boast six headliners: Liam Gallagher, Queens Of The Stone Age, Stormzy, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Post Malone and Disclosure.

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME described ‘Sucker Punch’ as “the story of a young adult whose tales of friendship, love and more aren’t just relatable because they’re supposed to be – they simply are.”

The Maccabees announced their break-up in 2016. Last year, the band’s former frontman Orlando Weeks released his debut solo album ‘A Quickening’.