Sigrid, Devo, FKA Twigs lead Øya Festival 2023 line-up

Sigrid, Devo and FKA Twigs are among the first wave of artists that have been announced for Øya Festival 2023.

The Norwegian festival is set to return again next year from August 8 to 12, 2023, taking place in Tøyenparken, Oslo.

Swedish singer-songwriter Håkan Hellström is set to headline on Friday, August 11, while Sigrid will headline on Saturday, August 12.

Advertisement

The festival will again feature a 50/50 split between male and female artists while also supporting an “environmentally friendly and sustainable ethos that’s applied to every element of its organisation”. The event first achieved the gender-balanced line-up back in 2017 and has maintained it ever since.

Other artists announced on the line-up include Caroline Polachek, Shygirl, Amyl and The Sniffers, Obongjayar and TV GIRL. More names will be confirmed in the coming months. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

This year’s festival saw performances from Gorillaz, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Aurora, Little Simz, Girl In Red, Suede and more.

Reviewing the 2022 edition Øya Festival, NME described it as “the fest of the future” and a “summer party of green issues and inclusivity” in a five-star review.

The review continued that closing headliner Aurora did “exactly what it says on the tin, ending a set that reflects the celebration of mother nature, diversity, inclusivity, togetherness and homegrown talent felt throughout the week. If only every festival could be a little more like this.”