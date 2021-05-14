Sigrid appears to be teasing new music in the form of a scavenger hunt for fans.
The singer has launched a new project called ‘Walk With Sigrid’, which encourages fans to get out of the house and discover clues concerning what seems to be new music.
Announcing the scheme earlier today, Sigrid shared a photo of herself out walking on Instagram, and wrote: “So I’m not a big fan of working out, and I only do it when it’s been too long, but I love to go for walks.
“I’ve hidden some surprises around the world to unlock on your walk too. let me know what you find,” she added, directing fans to the ‘Walk With Sigrid’ website.
The website shows the clues to be spread across the UK, Europe, United States, Mexico and Canada. On her Instagram Stories, Sigrid has shared fans who have successfully found clues, including what appear to be lyrics from a new song: “I felt anonymous and you were someone who reminded me of who I used to be.”
Visit the Walk With Sigrid website here. UK locations include London’s Victoria Park, Hyde Park and more.
The new website follows news at the start of 2020 that Sigrid said she planned to be “in the studio for the next few months” making new music.
The new music will follow the singer’s 2019 debut album ‘Sucker Punch’. In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “‘Sucker Punch’ doesn’t feel like a meticulously choreographed and cunning plot to make Sigrid a International Pop Superstar. These songs may well do that all on its own, and its certainly a marvellous cap on a two-year campaign that did just about everything right – but it’s also more than that.
“‘Sucker Punch’ is the story of a young adult whose tales of friendship, love and more aren’t just relatable because they’re supposed to be – they simply are.”