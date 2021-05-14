The new website follows news at the start of 2020 that Sigrid said she planned to be “in the studio for the next few months” making new music.

The new music will follow the singer’s 2019 debut album ‘Sucker Punch’. In a four-star review of the albumNME said: “‘Sucker Punch’ doesn’t feel like a meticulously choreographed and cunning plot to make Sigrid a International Pop Superstar. These songs may well do that all on its own, and its certainly a marvellous cap on a two-year campaign that did just about everything right – but it’s also more than that.

“‘Sucker Punch’ is the story of a young adult whose tales of friendship, love and more aren’t just relatable because they’re supposed to be – they simply are.”