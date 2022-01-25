Sigrid reschedules her UK and Ireland tour dates to November

Sigrid has rescheduled her upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates to November, while also adding four more live dates to her schedule.

The Norwegian artist had been set to embark on her biggest-ever tour of the UK, Ireland and Europe in March.

Sigrid told her fans this morning (January 25) that she has now decided to push back the dates to November.

“I was extremely excited to go back on stage and finally get to see you all on our first tour back in the UK in March, and frankly it’s been my number one motivation all this time,” she wrote in a statement. “I’m gutted to say my team and I have decided to postpone the dates to later this year.

“But the good news is that we will be able to perform a lot (!) of new music in November, and we’re also adding four more dates! Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham and Newcastle. I really can’t wait to see you guys!”

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, while tickets for Sigrid’s newly announced gigs will go on sale on Friday (January 28) at 9am from here – you can see her revised tour schedule below.

November

4 – University Mountford Hall, Liverpool

5 – Great Hall, Cardiff

6 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

8 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

9 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

10 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

12 – The SSE Arena, Wembley

24 – 3Arena, Dublin

“I really do hope you’ll be able to come to the new shows and I promise we’ll do our best to make the show worth the wait!” Sigrid added in her statement. “There is a lot coming this year, and I can’t wait to tell you all about it very soon.”

Sigrid released two singles in 2021, ‘Mirror’ and ‘Burning Bridges’, as well as the Christmas song ‘Home To You’. The singer’s first release of 2022 arrived last week with her Griff collaboration ‘Head On Fire’.

“It’s about that feeling when you meet someone who just flips everything upside down and you can’t focus on anything else but that person,” Sigrid explained about the song in a statement. “[Griff’s] just lovely, and it’s been so much fun working with her.”