Sigrid shares new single ‘Ghost’ and announces ‘The Hype’ EP

Sigrid has announced her new EP ‘The Hype’ and shared a new single from the EP ‘Ghost’. Check it out below.

The Norwegian singer (full name Sigrid Solbakk Raabe) recently returned with the EP’s title track ‘The Hype’ last August. It follows on from her 2022 album ‘How To Let Go’, which achieved four stars from NME, described as “an album about embracing life in all its chaotic and contradictory glory” and “so life-affirming.”

Today (October 6), Sigrid has revealed that ‘The Hype’ EP will drop on October 27 via Island Records, and shared further details about the EP.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a thing for everything that is catchy – especially melodies you just can’t get out of your head,” she said. “It doesn’t really matter what genre it is, as long as I wanna put it on repeat. No wonder I started making pop music! I’ve never really wanted to make one type of pop song, I just wanna write good songs.”

She continued: “I’ve been writing and writing, and I felt like releasing one single this year just wasn’t enough, so I decided to put out an EP to show where I’m at now musically. I love the format: short and snappy, but enough time to showcase different sides to the songwriting, the story and the sound.

“On ‘The Hype’ EP I’ve written about wondering if you really did live up to the expectations, messing up, getting over someone, and: you’ll be fine! and I hope these lyrics will give you comfort in reading them, and the melodies make you wanna put it on repeat.”

Find the album art and tracklisting below:

‘The Hype’ tracklisting is:

1. ‘The Hype’

2. ‘Borderline’

3. ‘Ghost’

4. ‘Wanted It To Be You’

Currently on tour in Norway, Sigrid has had a busy festival season, headlining Norway’s Øya Festival and playing Joyland Bali Festival. She also stopped by the UK last August at Big Festival and Victorious Festival.

Breaking out with her 2017 debut EP ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’, Sigrid has gone on to release two Top Five albums: 2019’s ‘Sucker Punch’ and 2022’s ‘How To Let Go’. She has also embarked on various arena shows in both London and Ireland, as well as global world tours from Japan to LA and festival performances at Glastonbury.