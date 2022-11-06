Sigrid shares new song ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ from ‘How To Let Go’ extended edition

Sigrid has shared an extended edition of her recent album ‘How To Let Go’ – listen to brand new track ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ below.

The Norwegian singer’s second studio album came out in May, and she’s just begun a rescheduled UK and Ireland headline tour behind the record, which will take her to London’s Wembley Arena among other dates.

The new edition of ‘How To Let Go’ features an expanded tracklist of the regular album, and a second side labelled ‘up close’, with a series of acoustic renditions of songs from the album and other alternate versions.

“‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ is a song Askjell and I wrote for the album almost two years ago (!), but wanted to save it for a special moment, so here we are!” Sigrid said in a statement.

“It’s a song about pressure and just not feeling at your best. I usually try to come to some sort of a conclusion in my choruses, because I find so much joy and release in singing my songs live and feel like there’s a solution or a good takeaway to things, but for this one we decided to just go with that feeling and just say it as it is.”

Watch the video for ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ and listen to the whole expanded edition of ‘How To Let Go’ below.

Reviewing Sigrid’s ‘How To Let Go’ upon its release earlier this year, NME wrote: “Even when her lyrics flirt with cliché – “it gets dark so I can see the stars” – Sigrid sings them with such infectious sincerity that she gets away with it.

“If ‘How To Let Go’ is an album about embracing life in all its chaotic and contradictory glory, it’s surely a testament to its success that the record feels so life-affirming. Like the best pop music, it feels like someone’s reached out to say they know exactly how you feel.”

Sigrid’s UK and Ireland tour continues tonight (November 6) in Birmingham. See the full list of remaining dates below and buy tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2022

4 – University Mountford Hall, Liverpool

5 – Great Hall, Cardiff

6 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

8 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

9 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

10 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

12 – The SSE Arena, Wembley

24 – 3Arena, Dublin