Sigur Rós announce 2024 US tour with full orchestra

Sigur Rós have announced a US tour for later this year, where they wil play with a full orchestra.

The Icelandic trio had previously played with the Wordless Music Orchestra last summer, and now they’ll be linking up again for eight dates across the US. They’ll kick things off in Detroit on September 19 before paying visits to Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Durham, Miami, and Nashville. The final date will take place in Austin on October 4.

The pre-sale will open for fans on March 7 before general sale commences on March 8 – you can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

Sigur Rós’ 2024 US tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

19 — Detroit, MI, Masonic Cathedral Theatre

21 — Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

23 — Philadelphia, PA, The Met

25 — Washington DC, Anthem

28 — Durham, NC, DPAC

30 — Miami, FL, Adrienne Arsht Center

OCTOBER

2 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

4 — Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

The tour is in support of the band’s recent album ‘ÁTTA’, which was released last year and marked their first full-length for a decade.

In October, they followed it up with a special version of the record titled ‘ÁTTA Heimr Edition’.

In a four-star review, NME wrote that ‘ÁTTA’ is “a record that gives Sigur Rós plenty more reason to exist in adding some pure and natural soul to this cold and unfeeling world.”

In July, Sigur Rós also announced an experimental video series to go alongside the new album, featuring a video for each track created by different directors.

Holm, who is the band’s bassist, disclosed earlier this year that he had considered leaving Iceland after the band was accused by the Icelandic government of evading 151m krona (£840,000) of tax between 2010 and 2014. Blaming an accounting error, the band repaid the debt plus interest, but then faced a second prosecution for the same offence in 2020, which froze their assets. They have since been acquitted.

Speaking to The Guardian, Holm said: “I really did feel like I can’t live in this sort of society. I felt violated, basically. It was a dark period of time for all of us. It was scarring, you know. But then you realise that things just happen and it doesn’t really matter where you are. I have come to the conclusion that I love living in Iceland.”