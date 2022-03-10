Sigur Rós announce UK and European tour dates

Sigur Rós have announced details of a UK and European tour for later this year – check out the full list of dates below.
Following the announcement of tour dates in the United States, Mexico and Canada last month, Sigur Rós have now confirmed a lengthy run in the UK and Europe.
Kicking off in Portugal on 28 September, the run of shows will take place in Italy, Germany and France before arriving in the UK for four shows, including two nights at London’s Brixton Academy. The band will then finish off with a homecoming gig in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale 9am GMT, Friday March 18 from here.
According to a press release, Sigur Rós are in the process of writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013’s ‘Kveikur’ and will air new songs at the shows, alongside material drawn from their acclaimed 25 year discography.
Earlier this year, the band also confirmed that founding members Jónsi and Georg Holm will be joined in the studio and on tour by former member Kjartan Sveinsson, who is rejoining the band almost a decade after stepping away to focus on other projects.
Sigur Rós will play:
SEPTEMBER
28 – Campo Pequeno – Lisbon, Portugal
29 – WiZink Center – Madrid, Spain
OCTOBER
01 – Sant Jordi Club – Barcelona, Spain
03 – Kioene Arena – Padova, Italy
04 – Mediolanum Forum – Milan, Italy
05 – Zenith – Munich, Germany
07 – Halle 622 – Zurich, Switzerland
08 – Gasometer – Vienna, Austria
09 – O2 universum – Prague, Czech Republic
11 – Tempodrom – Berlin, Germany
15 – Arena Riga – Riga, Latvia
17 – House of Culture – Helsinki, Finland
19 – Hovet – Stockholm, Sweden
20 – Oslo Spektrum – Oslo, Norway
22 – K.B. Hallen – Copenhagen, Denmark
24 – Expo XXI – Warsaw, Poland
26 – Rockhal – Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg
27 – Palladium – Cologne, Germany
30 – Jahrhunderthalle – Frankfurt, Germany
NOVEMBER
01 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
02 – Forest National – Brussels, Belgium
04 – Zénith – Paris, France
07 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK
10 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK
11 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK
14 – SEC Armadillo – Glasgow, UK
17 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland
25 – Laugardalshöllin – Reykjavík, Iceland
Yesterday (March 9) Sigur Rós announced a new “inclusive and free digital experience” for their fans, called Heimr.
Fans are able to sign up to the new initiative now, and will get “free and permanent” access to the community’s official Discord. “The Heimr community will be a space that evolves over time, and relies upon your input as much as ours,” Sigur Rós explained.