Sigur Rós announce UK and European tour dates

Sigur Rós have announced details of a UK and European tour for later this year – check out the full list of dates below.

Following the announcement of tour dates in the United States, Mexico and Canada last month, Sigur Rós have now confirmed a lengthy run in the UK and Europe.

Kicking off in Portugal on 28 September, the run of shows will take place in Italy, Germany and France before arriving in the UK for four shows, including two nights at London’s Brixton Academy. The band will then finish off with a homecoming gig in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale 9am GMT, Friday March 18 from here.

According to a press release, Sigur Rós are in the process of writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013’s ‘Kveikur’ and will air new songs at the shows, alongside material drawn from their acclaimed 25 year discography.

Earlier this year, the band also confirmed that founding members Jónsi and Georg Holm will be joined in the studio and on tour by former member Kjartan Sveinsson, who is rejoining the band almost a decade after stepping away to focus on other projects.

Sigur Rós will play:

SEPTEMBER

28 – Campo Pequeno – Lisbon, Portugal

29 – WiZink Center – Madrid, Spain

OCTOBER

01 – Sant Jordi Club – Barcelona, Spain

03 – Kioene Arena – Padova, Italy

04 – Mediolanum Forum – Milan, Italy

05 – Zenith – Munich, Germany

07 – Halle 622 – Zurich, Switzerland

08 – Gasometer – Vienna, Austria

09 – O2 universum – Prague, Czech Republic

11 – Tempodrom – Berlin, Germany

15 – Arena Riga – Riga, Latvia

17 – House of Culture – Helsinki, Finland

19 – Hovet – Stockholm, Sweden

20 – Oslo Spektrum – Oslo, Norway

22 – K.B. Hallen – Copenhagen, Denmark

24 – Expo XXI – Warsaw, Poland

26 – Rockhal – Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg

27 – Palladium – Cologne, Germany

30 – Jahrhunderthalle – Frankfurt, Germany

NOVEMBER

01 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

02 – Forest National – Brussels, Belgium

04 – Zénith – Paris, France

07 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

10 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

11 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

14 – SEC Armadillo – Glasgow, UK

17 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

25 – Laugardalshöllin – Reykjavík, Iceland

Yesterday (March 9) Sigur Rós announced a new “inclusive and free digital experience” for their fans, called Heimr.

Fans are able to sign up to the new initiative now, and will get “free and permanent” access to the community’s official Discord. “The Heimr community will be a space that evolves over time, and relies upon your input as much as ours,” Sigur Rós explained.