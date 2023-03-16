Sigur Rós confirm new album and announce EU and North American orchestral tour

Sigur Rós have confirmed the upcoming release of a new album and announced a limited run of dates across Europe and North America – find tickets here.

The band will release their first studio record in 10 years this June, with the upcoming shows coinciding with the release.

Sigur Rós will kick off their tour at Meltdown Festival in the UK, where the band will perform with the London Contemporary Orchestra. The LCO will also accompany them on their following European tour dates.

They will be then accompanied by the Wordless Music Orchestra in North America. All orchestral dates are due to be conducted by Rob Ames.

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10am local time. You can see dates below and find tickets here.

Today, Sigur Rós have announced a limited run of very special dates, performed with a 41-piece orchestra in both Europe and North America. You can expect a new album in June, the first studio album in 10 years. https://t.co/hZZFtxlqBp pic.twitter.com/H49I8DhMPa — Sigur Rós (@sigurros) March 16, 2023

In 2022, the band embarked on a world-tour and celebrated the return of keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson after a decade’s absence.

The Icelandic post-rock band started their tour in Mexico City on April 28, where they opened their 20-song set with ‘Svefn-g-englar’, marking the first time they’ve played the track since 2013.

Later in the set, they premiered ‘Gold 2’, ‘Gold 4’ and ‘Angelus 4’ – all new tracks which are yet to be released.

In a statement last February, Sigur Rós revealed that they were “in the process of writing and recording” a new LP.

Their seventh and most recent record, ‘Kveikur’, came out back in 2013. The band shared their ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’ orchestral project in late 2020.

In October, the band announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their third studio album, ‘( )’. The new edition of the 2002 record was remastered by engineer Ted Jenson, and contains B-sides and previously unreleased demos.

Sigur Rós Tour Dates

JUNE

16 – Royal Festival Hall, London

17 – Concertgebouw, Amsterdam

18 – Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg

JULY

3 – Philharmonie Main Hall, Paris

AUGUST

14 – Roy Thomson Hall, Toronto

16 – Beacon Theatre, New York City,

18 – Kings Theatre, Brooklyn

19 – Wang Theatre, Boston

21 – State Theatre, Minneapolis

24 – The Paramount Theatre, Seattle

26 – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, Berkeley

27 – The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles