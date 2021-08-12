Sigur Rós’ Jónsi launches new anti-anxiety CBD tincture ‘EXHALE’

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi has announced a new CBD tincture called ‘EXHALE’, designed to help combat anxiety.

Described as an ‘anti-anxiety elixir’ in a press release, ‘EXHALE’ is the third collaboration between Jónsi and VONA, who describe themselves as “a collective of artists, researchers, and farmers united by a shared passion for exploring sensory experiences.”

In 2020, they collaborated on the CBD tinctures ‘SLEEP’ and ‘WAKE’, designed for evening relaxation and morning energy respectively, which has now been followed by the anxiety-focussed ‘EXHALE’.

“We went into this with a single intent; create the best anti-anxiety product and make it accessible to as many people as possible,” Jónsi said of ‘EXHALE’. “Anxiety affects people globally, from all walks of life, including me. So it just made sense for us to focus our efforts around creating a non-habit forming, natural remedy for anxiety.”

VONA co-founder Wilfred Hirst said that “Each ingredient in EXHALE was selected based on third party scientific research, how it tastes and works with other ingredients.”

‘EXHALE’ contains Broad-Spectrum CBD (meaning 0 per cent THC so it won’t make users high), as well as frankincense, holy basil, l-theanine, vitamin B6 and reishi mushroom extract. Bottles cost £50 each and are available now.

Elsewhere, Jónsi and Sigur Rós were recently acquitted of major tax evasion by an Icelandic court. The band said their financial affairs had been mishandled by an accountant.

Back in April, meanwhile, Jónsi shared a surprise score for new Tom Clancy film Without Remorse, which arrived on the same day the film was released. It was Jónsi’s first new music since December’s orchestral Sigur Rós album ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’.