Sigur Rós’ Jónsi shares first solo music in a decade with dreamy single ‘Exhale’

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi has shared his first new solo music in a decade with the crystalline single and video for ‘Exhale’.

Having been teasing new material across the last month, Jónsi has now dropped the first taster of the follow-up to his acclaimed 2010 solo debut ‘Go’.

Co-produced by PC Music’s A.G. Cook, ‘Exhale’ sees the Icelandic art-rock veteran sing of “letting go” and drifting off in the face of inevitable adversity. It comes with a choreographed new video directed by Jónsi and Giovanni Ribisi.

Jonsi’s last release was 2018’s collection of demos and rarities ‘Frakkur‘, while he and regular collaborator Alex Somers toured together last year to celebrate ten years of their acclaimed joint album ‘Riceboy Sleeps’.

A four-star NME review of ‘Frakkur’ described it as “a treasure trove for true fans, a secret history as enigmatic and beguiling as the man himself”.

It came after Sigur Rós announced a reissue of their breakthrough album ‘Ágætis Byrjun (A Good Beginning)’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2019. The band had made their comeback the year before, launching their new ‘Liminal’ playlist project.

His other celebrated solo work includes work on the soundtracks for We Bought A Zoo and How To Train Your Dragon 2.