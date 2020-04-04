Sigur Ros’ Jonsi to release first new solo music in a decade this month

Sigur Ros singer Jonsi has announced that he’s set to release new solo music this month – his first in more than a decade.

The frontman released his only solo album to date, ‘Go’, in 2010, while a rarities collection recorded between 2000 and 2004 was released in 2018.

“I’m releasing new music later this month,” Jonsi wrote on Instagram where he asked fans to follow him on a number of streaming platforms to get first updates about the new music. The teaser comes along with an atmospheric, ambient piece of new music. Listen to it below.

Advertisement

Last year, Jonsi and regular collaborator Alex Somers headed out on a North American tour to celebrate ten years of their joint album ‘Riceboy Sleeps’.

It came after Sigur Rós announced a reissue of their breakthrough album ‘Ágætis Byrjun (A Good Beginning)’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2019. The band had made their comeback the year before, launching their new ‘Liminal’ playlist project.

In 2018, Jonsi released ‘Frakkur’, a lost triple album of solo recordings made between 2000 and 2004. A four-star NME review of the project described it as “a treasure trove for true fans, a secret history as enigmatic and beguiling as the man himself”.

Advertisement

“These 25 instrumentals make for curious footnotes, as well as a wonderful mood piece. This is not only a a treasure trove for true fans, but also a secret history of Jónsi; one that’s as enigmatic and beguiling as the man himself. What was once thought lost is now destined to become a cult favourite.”