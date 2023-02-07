Sigur Rós, Primal Scream, Gabriels and more for new UK concert series On The Mount

Sigur Rós, Primal Scream and Gabriels are among the acts confirmed for new UK concert series On The Mount – find all the details below.

The inaugural edition of the multi-day event is due to take place at the Wasing Estate in Aldermaston, Berkshire this summer. Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (February 10) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

LA R&B trio Gabriels, who were nominated for the BBC Sound Of 2023 award, will headline the series on Thursday, June 22 following sets from opening acts Olivia Dean and Rachel Chinouriri.

Jack Johnson is then set to top the bill on June 25 ahead of further headline shows from Primal Scream (June 30), Ben Howard (July 1) and Sigur Rós (July 2), the latter of whom will appear as a UK festival exclusive.

The special guests for those days are yet to be announced. Additionally, On The Mount will feature a summer solstice opening event on Wednesday, June 21. That line-up is yet to be revealed.

Check out the first official line-up poster here:

John Empson and Ollie Rosenblatt, curators of On The Mount, said: “We’re delighted to bring such a diverse and wonderful line-up to the inaugural year of On The Mount, with artists that match the beauty and spectacular nature of The Mount at Wasing.

“We can’t wait for audiences to really experience something different on these summer evenings beneath the stars and surrounded by the woodland.”

Late last year saw Sigur Rós release a 20th anniversary reissue of their third studio album, ‘( )’.

In a statement shared in February 2022, the Icelandic trio revealed that they were “in the process of writing and recording” a new full-length record ahead of embarking on an extensive headline tour.