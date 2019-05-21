Sigus Ros to perform free show at BST Hyde Park 2019

Sounds sensual.

Sigur Ros will perform a free show in London as part of British Summer Time Festival’s Open House programme for 2019.

The Icelandic pioneers will perform their Liminal Soundbaths show in July as part of the mid-week programme, which sees a variety of live music and entertainment between July 8-12. Tickets are free and fans will be able to book them here.

The Open House event also offers open-air cinema screenings, Wimbledon screenings and a wide array of street food and pop-up bars.

It takes place between the two weekends of headline acts that have been assembled for British Summer Time festival 2019 – featuring appearances from the likes of Barbra Streisand, Robbie Williams, Stevie Wonder and Florence & The Machine.

Other attractions on offer as part of the Open House series include free yoga sessions, drag shows and West End performances.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

While Sigur Ros are yet to release a follow-up to 2013’s ‘Kveikur’, the band returned in December 2018 to premiere new music in Los Angeles.

It marked one of their first sound bath shows and included remixes of music from ‘Tónandi’, the audiovisual augmented reality experience they created, alongside other works from their back catalogue.