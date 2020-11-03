News Music News

Take an online tour of the house that Buffalo Bill lived in from ‘The Silence of the Lambs’

Don't worry, there's no hole in the basement anymore

By Ella Kemp
Buffalo Bill from 'The Silence of the Lambs' (Credit: Orion Pictures)

Buffalo Bill’s house from The Silence of the Lambs is now on sale – fans can take an online tour now.

The real-life location which saw James Gumb (Ted Levine) greet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) while looking for a missing woman, to which he notoriously replied, “Oh wait, was she a great big fat person?” is up for sale for less than $300,000 (£230,850).

8 Circle Street in Perryopolis, Pennslyvania has four bedrooms, restored flooring, a brand new kitchen, and is being sold by sisters Eileen Allan and Shannon Assad.

Check out the video tour of the property here:

The comments section on YouTube enjoyed the opportunity to engage with movie trivia, with one fan offering a themed advert in line with The Silence of the Lambs.

“When you own this home, not only do you get a beautiful and yet decadent inside there is a caveat of ownership,” Mike Gurgle began. “If anyone ever knocks on your door and asks to use the phone you must laugh a bit and say the following: ‘Sure you can use my phone.’

“Also, if someone knocks on your door and asks about anyone you know or don’t know your response must be: ‘No, nuh-uh. Oh wait… was she a great big fat person?’ And lastly, your voice must deepen slightly in order to own this home and have a slowness to it. Night vision goggles are required!”

In other Silence of the Lambs news, a sequel series focusing on Clarice Starling is in the works at CBS.

