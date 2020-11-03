Buffalo Bill’s house from The Silence of the Lambs is now on sale – fans can take an online tour now.

The real-life location which saw James Gumb (Ted Levine) greet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) while looking for a missing woman, to which he notoriously replied, “Oh wait, was she a great big fat person?” is up for sale for less than $300,000 (£230,850).

8 Circle Street in Perryopolis, Pennslyvania has four bedrooms, restored flooring, a brand new kitchen, and is being sold by sisters Eileen Allan and Shannon Assad.

Check out the video tour of the property here:

The comments section on YouTube enjoyed the opportunity to engage with movie trivia, with one fan offering a themed advert in line with The Silence of the Lambs.

“When you own this home, not only do you get a beautiful and yet decadent inside there is a caveat of ownership,” Mike Gurgle began. “If anyone ever knocks on your door and asks to use the phone you must laugh a bit and say the following: ‘Sure you can use my phone.’

“Also, if someone knocks on your door and asks about anyone you know or don’t know your response must be: ‘No, nuh-uh. Oh wait… was she a great big fat person?’ And lastly, your voice must deepen slightly in order to own this home and have a slowness to it. Night vision goggles are required!”

In other Silence of the Lambs news, a sequel series focusing on Clarice Starling is in the works at CBS.