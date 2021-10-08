Silk Sonic announce release date for debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Silk Sonic, the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, have announced the official release date for their debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’.

The pair, who dropped their chart-topping track ‘Leave the Door Open‘ in March before following it up in July with the self-described “summertime jam” ‘Skate’, suggested in August that their much anticipated debut LP would arrive next year.

However, Silk Sonic have today (October 8) confirmed that ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ will drop on November 12, 2021. The announcement coincides with Bruno Mars’ 36th birthday.

Anderson .Paak shared the news on Twitter, sharing a picture of the pair alongside funk legend Bootsy Collins. “ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars,” he wrote.

ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bFArrqxYaw — Big Tooth Bastard (@AndersonPaak) October 8, 2021

‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ will mark the first studio album from Mars since 2016’s ’24K Magic’. In 2019 he released a pair of collaborative singles: ‘Please Me’ with Cardi B and ‘Blow’ alongside Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton.

.Paak released his fourth studio album ‘Ventura’ in 2019. In May, .Paak directed a music video for the single ‘Motorbike’ by Leon Bridges.

Earlier this year, the pair spoke to Rolling Stone about their working relationship, explaining that they first met when .Paak supported Mars on the European leg of his ’24K Magic’ tour in 2016.

“I was opening for the ’24K Magic’ tour,””.Paak recalled, “and a week in, we were in the studio.”

“Real quick!” Mars added.

When it came to collaborating, the pair said they initially aimed to take backstage jokes they had developed on tour, known to them as “jibb talk”, and turn them into songs.

.Paak said “jibb talk” is “bullshit with a smile – we just talk all day and do bits. But it’s all from the heart, because we’re writing from our experiences, from our relationships – it’s rare that two men can come together and talk about love.”