Silk Sonic cover Con Funk Shun’s ‘Love’s Train’ at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Silk Sonic performed a cover of Con Funk Shun’s ‘Love’s Train’ at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards 2022.

The annual awards show is taking place tonight (May 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Following an opening performance from Diddy, featuring Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller and Teyana Taylor, Silk Sonic took to the stage to perform the cover. The duo – comprised of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars – were dressed in matching red suits and joined by a backing band wearing complementing outfits.

The performance of the Con Funk Shun song, the original of which was released in 1982, followed Silk Sonic sharing a recorded version of their cover on Valentine’s Day this year. Watch footage of the BBMAs performance below.

Silk Sonic were nominated for four awards at tonight’s event and won Top R&B Song for ‘Leave The Door Open’ during the TikTok livestream ahead of the main ceremony. They are still in the running for Top R&B Album with ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’.

The main bulk of the awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 were handed out in a livestream on TikTok, with only eight left to be given out during tonight’s ceremony. Going into the show, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West lead the winners with six awards each.

The Weeknd had the most nominations at the BBMAs 2022 with 17 nods, with Doja Cat following behind on 14. She has picked up the first award of the main ceremony, taking home the trophy for Top R&B Artist.

Other performances tonight will come from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Florence + The Machine, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy and more. Morgan Wallen will return to the ceremony after being banned from last year’s ceremony following footage of him saying a racial slur surfacing online.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott will make his first major public appearance since the crowd crush tragedy that occurred during his headline set at last year’s Astroworld Festival. A total of 10 people were killed in the incident and, according to a recent filing, thousands more were injured.