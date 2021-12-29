Silk Sonic’s album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ passes a billion streams

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s collaborative album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic‘ has now surpassed a billion streams on Spotify.

Figures released by chart data revealed that Silk Sonic‘s record had hit the landmark milestone earlier this week.

Their inaugural collaborative album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ was originally slated for release in January 2022, however, it arrived ahead of schedule on November 12.

NME awarded Mars and Paak’s effort a full five stars, with writer Sophie Williams labelling Silk Sonic “an impeccably in-sync alliance”. The review praises their tongue-in-cheek punchlines and “extraordinary care” in crafting the album.

“Mars and .Paak’s deliberate approach to pastiche is consistently validated by their extreme attention to detail, meaning that their debut album, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, is far from a two-man recreation of a specific era,” Williams writes.

“The record’s nine rich and colourful tracks delight in all-out pop hooks, lush harmonies and conversational verses that occasionally – but knowingly – lean towards musical theatre.”

The pair recently opened the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards with two vintage-influenced live performances of ‘Fly As Me’ and ‘Smokin’ Out The Window’ at the Apollo Theater in New York.

It marked the latest of a string of live appearances the pair have made over the course of the album’s cycle, with Silk Sonic previously taking ‘Smokin’ Out The Window’ to the stage at the American Music Awards.

The duo made their live debut earlier this year at the 2021 Grammys with ‘Leave The Door Open’, before going on to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.