Silver Jews singer David Berman dies aged 52

Berman had recently returned with new project Purple Mountains after a decade away from music

Silver Jews singer David Berman has died at the age of 52.

Berman’s death was confirmed by his record label Drag City, who were Berman’s record company throughout his career. No cause of death has as yet been revealed.

Drag City’s statement reads: ““We couldn’t be more sorry to tell you this. David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we’ve ever known is gone. Rest easy, David.”

Having disbanded Silver Jews in 2008 after 19 years, Berman released his first new album in 11 years in July. That came with a self-titled album under the name Purple Mountains.

Berman founded Silver Jews in 1989 with future Pavement members Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich. Their first album didn’t come until 1994’s ‘Starlite Walker’. Berman was the only permanent member of the collective, releasing his sixth and final Silver Jews album with 2008’s ‘Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea’.

Announcing his retirement from music with ‘Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea’, Berman said he instead intended to pursue a career in screenwriting. Ahead of Silver Jews’ final show in 2009, Berman wrote on Drag City’s message board: “I’ve got to move on. Can’t be like all the careerists, doncha know. I’m 42 and I know what to do. I’m a writer, see? … I always said we would stop before we got bad. If I continue to record, I might accidentally write the answer song to ‘Shiny Happy People.’”

Berman had suffered from depression and drug addiction while in Silver Jews. He rarely gave interviews, and only began touring in earnest around Silver Jews’ acclaimed 2005 album ‘Tanglewood Numbers’.

The singer said his “biggest secret” was his family background. He revealed he was the son of noted right-wing lobbyist Richard Berman, who worked for the gun and alcohol industries. The two were estranged after Richard ignored his son’s pleas to give up his work. David said: “My heart was constantly on fire for justice. I could find no relief. This winter, I decided that the SJs were too small of a force to ever come close to undoing a millionth of all the harm he has caused.”

Before returning as Purple Mountains, Berman first came back to music by producing Yonatan Gat’s 2018 album ‘Universalists’.

Purple Mountains were due to begin their first tour this weekend (August 9).