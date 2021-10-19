Silverchair’s Daniel Johns announces new podcast ‘Who Is Daniel Johns?’

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has launched a new podcast on Spotify, entitled Who is Daniel Johns?

READ MORE: Every Silverchair and Daniel Johns release ranked in order of greatness

The podcast, produced by Kaitlyn Sawrey in conjunction with Spotify Studios, has now shared its first episode. Entitled ‘After All These Years’, named after Silverchair’s 2002 single, the episode sees Johns speaking openly about his rise to fame as part of the band in the mid-to-late ’90s – as well as the plights with his mental health that came with it.

Listen to the first episode below:

Advertisement

Among those interviewed for the podcast include Johns’ collaborators Paul Mac and Luke Steele, who worked with the singer in side-projects The Dissociatives and DREAMS respectively.

Others set to be featured in the podcast are Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, Johns’ ex-wife Natalie Imbruglia, composer Van Dyke Parks (who worked with Johns on the final two Silverchair albums), actor Guy Pearce, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and former Blink-182 member Tom Delonge.

The podcast is Johns’ first major release since DREAMS’ 2018 album ‘No-One Defeats Us’. Prior to that, Johns released his first (and, to date, only) solo record, ‘Talk’, in 2015.

In recent years, more attention has been focused on Johns’ public persona and mental health rather than his music – or lack thereof. In 2019, Johns filed a lawsuit against the Australian newspaper The Sunday Telegraph over an article that alleged he had visited a brothel. The Sunday Telegraph apologised to Johns for the story last year, and Johns received $470,000 in a settlement with the publisher last May.

Advertisement

New episodes of Who is Daniel Johns? are expected to be released weekly herein.