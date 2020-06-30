Silverstein announce 20th anniversary livestream concert

Silverstein have today (June 30) announced a live stream event to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary.

A livestreamed in-studio performance will take place on Sunday July 19, and will feature songs from the Candian post-hardcore outfit’s ten album discography, including the latest album ‘A Beautiful Place To Drown’, released in March.

Silverstein have also shared an alternate version of ‘Where Are you’, recorded during in-house sessions for the album. Listen to it below:

In March, Silverstein released album track ‘Madness’, featuring guest vocal from Princess Nokia, and followed up with an official music video in April. “Princess Nokia was a little different though because she’s in such a different world,” Silverstein said of the collaboration at the time.

Though worldwide tour plans in celebration of the landmark have been postponed due to coronavirus restrictions, the band have been busy and recently shared ‘Quaranstein’, a webisode detailing the band’s daily lives and featuring performances of five classic songs and showcasing special guests.

The band released the webisode performances on an EP on June 12, with 100 per cent of profits being donated to NAACP and Black Legal Action Centre.

Tickets and details for Silverstein: Celebrating 20 Years are available here.

Their new album ‘A Beautiful Place To Drown’ is out now via UNFD.