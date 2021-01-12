Silverstein announce special ‘Out Of This World’ virtual concert series

Silverstein have announced a special three-part virtual concert series titled ‘Out Of This World’.

Each performance will feature a unique theme – Greatest Hits, Discovering the Waterfront and Acoustic and Unplugged.

The series will take part over consecutive Saturdays commencing on February 6, airing at 10pm GMT. Tickets purchased for each set will also allow on-demand viewing after March 1.

Advertisement

Special VIP ticket bundles will also allow fans to attend a virtual meet-and-greet with the band. All digital tickets, including special merchandise bundles, can be purchased from the band’s website.

“‘Out Of This World’ will offer three different sets featuring our greatest hits, acoustic jams and ‘Discovering The Waterfront’ in its entirety,” Silverstein vocalist Shane Told said in a press statement.

“But of course, it will be more than just music, more than just bangers… We have enlisted some of the best people in the country to help us pull this off, so expect the finest in production quality, video and sound. Fans will get to hear a variety of tunes spanning our entire career and a few songs we haven’t played live in a long time… or ever.”

In September last year, the band shared an alternate version of their song ‘Infinite’, alongside an accompanying music video.

The new take featured voice recordings from fans reflecting on how they coped through the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with footage of hauntingly quiet locations observed from the band’s home country of Canada.

Advertisement

The original version of ‘Infinite’ was released in March last year on the band’s ninth studio album, ‘A Beautiful Place To Drown’.