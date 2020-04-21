Silverstein’s Shane Told features in August Burns Red cover video

Silverstein frontman Shane Told has made an appearance in the video for August Burns Red‘s cover of ‘Linoleum’ by NOFX.

Recorded and filmed during self-isolation, August Burns Red said in a press statement, “while touring with Silverstein, we played it [‘Linoleum’] semi-regularly with Shane Told handling the vocals. While we were all stuck at home in isolation, we thought it would be fun to put together a quarantine version of ‘Linoleum’ that featured Shane”. Watch the video below.

Advertisement

August Burns Red and Told recorded separately from their respective homes. Sound engineer Chris Pollock mixed the track’s audio and touring photographer Ray Duker edited the video.

“This was a fun project for us to put together,” the band said in their statement, “and we hope you enjoy it.”

August Burns Red had previously covered ‘Linoleum’ for a special edition press of their third studio album, ‘Constellations’.

Silverstein dropped their latest album, ‘A Beautiful Place To Drown‘ on March 6 via UNFD, which featured a collaboration with Princess Nokia on the song ‘Madness’.

August Burns Red have also released new music recently. Their ninth full-length album, ‘Guardians’, hit shelves just two weeks ago, debuting at number three on the Billboard music charts.