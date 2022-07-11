Silversun Pickups announce album and share new single, ‘Scared Together’

Silversun Pickups have today (July 11) announced details of a new album and have shared a single from the record, ‘Scared Together’ – listen below.

The band’s sixth album, which has been produced by Butch Vig, will arrive on August 19 via their label, New Machine Recordings. It’s called ‘Physical Thrills’ and you can pre-order it here.

Speaking about the new album, the band’s Brian Aubert said: “This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend.

“A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend.

“A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere. But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn’t give a fuck. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it’s a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn’t care. Little rascal.”

You can listen to the band’s new single here:

Speaking about the single, Aubert added: “You never know what can bring two people together. Sometimes it’s something light and comfy. Sometimes it’s a shared love of some kind of totem or idol that is dear. Other times, it’s something a little more dreadful. But whatever works I say. To each their own.

“This song is about becoming close and intimate with someone through hardship. Being thrown into something quite frightening brings out some shared qualities that connect them.”

He went on to say that all the songs on the new album are connected and are meant to be experienced as a whole body of work.

He said: “All of our records are designed for people who want to listen to them all the way through and hopefully stick around with it.

“After a while, maybe you’ll catch on to the little things—not just the [pattern of] the dream songs, but maybe you’ll hear that, and you’ll hear a melody from the first song in the last song. There are crossover things happening.”

The band’s Nikki Monninger added: “We’ve been together for twenty-two years; it’s really interesting that we still love doing this. We know that we’re fortunate to still be together after all these years, seeking out the silver lining.

“I feel like we still have many more things to say, and we’re so happy with how this album turned out.”

In addition to "Scared Together" being out in the world & Physical Thrills coming Aug 19, happy share that we're heading to the following cities this year! More details to follow ❤️ We have a few headline shows this summer, so see some of you soon! 🎫 https://t.co/I9Z5FW6X3r pic.twitter.com/fQykun4NcT — Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) July 11, 2022

The alt-rock quartet also released a list of cities they’ll visit on tour, including two New York City dates.

The dates and venues of these cities are to be confirmed in the near future – you can see the full list of cities above.