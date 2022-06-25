Simon Pegg at Glastonbury 2022: “I’m now a 52-year-old BTS fan – all music is worth listening to” 

Simon Pegg has spoken of his newfound love at BTS during a backstage interview with NME at Glastonbury 2022. Watch the clip here.

Pegg was attending the festival as an ambassador for Greenpeace, and also to enjoy the much-awaited return of the event. When asked his most controversial music opinion, the actor and comedian shared the story of how he became an avid BTS fan.

“My controversial music opinion is that all music is worth listening to,” he said. “Find the stuff you like but don’t dismiss music you don’t like as being bad, just because you think it’s bad because someone else thinks that’s great.

“I didn’t like until my kid sat me down and said ‘Dad, listen to this song’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, BTS are amazing’,” Pegg told us. “So here I am now, a 52-year-old ARMY, BTS fan.”

The Greenpeace stage made its return to Glastonbury this year after a three-year hiatus. The stage’s line-up this year includes Rachel Chinouriri, Nova Twins, and Big Joanie.

— Yesterday saw the first main day of music at Glastonbury 2022, with a Pyramid Stage headline set from Billie Eilish, Foals closing out The Other Stage, an opening set from The Libertines, and performances from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Little Simz, Sugababes, Wet Leg, St Vincent, IDLES, Sam Fender, Yard Act, Sleaford Mods and many more.

After an intimate warm-up gig in Frome, Paul McCartney will close the Pyramid Stage tonight after a day that will see performances from Noel Gallagher, HAIM, Megan Thee Stallion, Jamie T, Yungblud, The Avalanches, Burna Boy, Jessie Ware and many more. Find the full line-up and set times here.

