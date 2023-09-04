Simple Minds announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Simple Minds have shared details of a UK and Ireland tour next spring.
The Scottish band have announced the new leg of their ‘Global Tour 2024′ following the recent news of dates in Australia and New Zealand next year.
It follows last year’s ’40 Years Of Hits Tour’ and will be their biggest overall tour since 1985.
Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows go on general sale from 9am BST this Friday (September 8) here.
The UK and Ireland leg of Simple Minds’ tour kicks off at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on March March. It’s followed by eight more UK shows (minus an Ireland show at Dublin’s 3Arena), culminating in a hometown concert at Glasgow’s The OVO Hydro on March 29.
Singer Jim Kerr said: “Concerts are the life blood of Simple Minds, it’s where we and our audience come alive and energised through music. Four decades on from when we first set out, this global tour will demonstrate that Simple Minds are still alive and kicking!”
More shows throughout the rest of the world will be announced soon. See the full list of tour dates announced so far via the band’s website.
Simple Minds ‘Global Tour 2024’ UK and Ireland dates:
MARCH 2023
15 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 – Manchester, AO Arena
18 – Dublin, 3Arena
19 – Belfast, SSE Arena
21 – London, The O2 Arena
23 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
24 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
26 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
27 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
29 – Glasgow, The OVO Hydro
Last year Simple Minds released their 19th album, ‘Direction Of The Heart‘, which was a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Walk Between Worlds’.
Meanwhile, it was reported last summer that the band had sold their “key music interests” to major label BMG, giving the label the publishing rights to more than 240 of their songs.