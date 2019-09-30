Simple Minds announce 40th anniversary tour and greatest hits album

A new album 'Live In The City Of Angels' is also on their release schedule

Simple Minds have announced a tour of the UK and Europe to mark their 40th anniversary.

The Scottish band’s ’40 Years Of Hits Tour’ will kick off at Zetlitz in Stavanger, Norway on February 8, 2020 and will wrap up at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on April 25, 2020.

The UK and Ireland dates will see the celebrated new wave group perform in Cardiff, Bournemouth, London, Leeds, Brighton, Dublin, and Birmingham.

To mark the occasion further, the band will release a greatest hits compilation album on November 1 titled ‘40: The Best Of – 1979-2019’. The album will include a mix of old favourites and newer material including a new cover of King Creosote’s ‘For One Night Only’.

Additionally, the band will release a live album, ‘Live In The City Of Angels’, on October 4.

Frontman Jim Kerr said of the news: “Simple Minds are different now. We’re not a stock rock band, but we haven’t changed our line-up to be cool. We’ve done it because it’s great to have so many amazing players on board. I’m grateful for the career we’ve had, but I’m mad enough to think we can still hit new levels. This is what we do – write, record and play live.”

Guitarist Charlie Burchill added: “The perception that we’re now gathering pace is down to our attitude to playing live. There have been lots of different incarnations of Simple Minds, but we’ve always kept our identity. A legacy can be a burden if you allow it to be. For us, it’s been empowering.”

Simple Minds tour dates 2020

FEBRUARY

28 – STAVANGER Zetlitz (Stavanger Konserthus) (Norway)

29 – BERGEN Forum (Norway)

MARCH

2 – OSLO Sentrum Scene (Norway)

4 – GOTHENBURG Partille Arena (Sweden)

6 – STOCKHOLM Annexet (Sweden)

8 – MALMO Live Concert Hall (Sweden)

10 – COPENHAGEN Store Vega (Denmark)

11 – HERNING Concert Hall (Denmark)

14 – MUNSTER Halle Münsterland (Germany)

15 – COLOGNE Palladium (Germany)

16 – HAMBURG Sporthalle (Germany)

18 – HANNOVER Swiss Life Hall (Germany)

19 – BERLIN Columbiahalle (Germany)

20 – EFRURT Thuringenhalle (Germany)

21 – LUDWIGSBURG MHP Arena (Germany)

23 – OFFENBACH AM MAIN Stadthalle (Germany)

24 – ERLANGEN Heinrich-Lades-Halle (Germany)

25 – ZURICH Hallenstadion (Switzerland)

27 – AURICH Sparkassen Halle (Germany)

28 – BREMEN Pier 2 (Germany)

29 –BIELEFIED Ringlokschuppen (Germany)

31 – FREIBURG Musikklub (Germany)

APRIL

1 – RAVENSBURG Oberschwabenhalle (Germany)

2 – SAARBRUCKEN Saarlandhalle (Germany)

4 – PARIS La Seine Musicale (France)

6 – BORDEAUX ARKEA ARENA (France)

7 – LYON Halle Tony Garnier (France)

8 – LILLE Zenith Arena (France)

10 – AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

11 – ANTWERP Sportpaleis (Belgium)

14 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

15 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

17 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

18 – LEEDS first direct Arena

20 – BRIGHTON Centre

22 – DUBLIN 3Arena

24 – BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena

25 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro