Simple Plan announce 2024 UK tour with State Champs and Mayday Parade

Canadian pop-punk veterans Simple Plan have announced a 2024 tour of the UK and Europe – check out the full list of tour dates below.

Yesterday (July 31), the band took to Instagram to share a list of Europe and UK tour dates between January and February next year, with State Champs and Mayday Parade confirmed as support.

The extensive tour will see all three bands perform 20 shows across Europe and the UK, with shows confirmed for Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Berlin, Cologne, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds, London and more.

Pre-sale tickets to the tour will be available from today (August 1) from 10am local time onwards via the official Simple Plan website with the code “ICONIC”. Meanwhile, general ticket sales begin on Friday (August 4) at 10am local time.

“It’s gonna be great to play a bunch of new songs from our latest album ‘Harder Than it Looks’ as well as all the fans’ favourites from our early records. We might even throw in a few jams we rarely play live to celebrate, as 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the band and the 20th anniversary of our second album, ‘Still Not Getting Any’!” Simple Plan said of the upcoming tour in a press statement.

Simple Plan’s ‘Hard As Rock’ Europe and UK 2024 tour dates are:

January 19 – Paris, France – Bataclan

January 20 – Paris, France – Bataclan

January 22 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

January 24 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Docks

January 25 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

January 26 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

January 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin

January 29 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

January 30 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

February 01 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

February 02 – Hamburg, Germany – Edel Optics Arena

February 04 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

February 05 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13

February 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

February 09 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

February 10 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

February 11 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

February 13 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

February 15 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

February 16 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Simple Plan released their sixth studio album ‘Harder Than It Looks’ in May last year. The record features the key tracks ‘Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare’s Over)’, ‘Ruin My Life’, ‘The Antidote’ and ‘Iconic’.