Simple Things Festival announces 2024 line-up

Simple Things festival has announced the line-up for its 2023 edition, marking its return after a four-year hiatus.

The return of the Bristol-based festival will mark the celebration of its 10th anniversary. Taking place between February 23 – 29, the festival will host a variety of artists such as Honeyglaze, Gilla Band, DITZ, Gazelle Twin, Warmduscher, Miso Extra, KEG, Spectres, Vijiand more. Fever Ray are set to close out the fest on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

For the first time ever, Simple Things will be hosting a week-long series of events, separate from the primary day in honour of its anniversary. The programme will be centred around a full day of music, taking place on February 24 at various venues, including Bristol Beacon, Strange Brew, Rough Trade and SWX.

Tickets for the day and night events that will be occurring at different venues in central Bristol on February 24 will be available here on Friday, September 29 at 10am local time. The festival is currently hosting a ticket giveaway on their official Instagram page. Winners will be announced the evening of Thursday, September 28. Visit here to enter.

Simple Things Festival 2024 line-up is:

DAYTIME

Antony Szmierek

Butch Kassidy

DITZ

Flowdan

EMMELINE

Evian Christ – Revanchist : Live

Gazelle Twin

George Riley

Giant Swan

Gilla Band

HONESTY

Honeyglaze

Jeshi

Jessica Winter

Ireen Amnes (live)

Kayla Painter

KEG

Maria Uzor

Max Cooper (Live 3D/AV)

Miso Extra

Miss Tiny

Nadia Struiwigh (Live)

Neko, O.

Paranoid London (Live)

Spectres

The Bug Club

The Outlines

Viji

Warmduscher

Wu-Lu

Very Special Guests: Les Savy Fav

NIGHTTIME

Amaliah

Chez De Milo

Daisy Moon b2b Danielle

Dave Harvey

DJ Python

Ellie Stokes

Em Williams

Facta

Ido Plumes

Josey Rebelle

Julio Bashmore

K-LONE

NIKS

Nick León

Orpheu The Wizard

Outsider

Saoirse

Vlada

Yushh

Discussing the return of the festival in a press release, Simple Things Director and co-founder of Crack Magazine Thomas Frost said: “Bringing back Simple Things for its 10th edition was always going to happen, but between Covid and the renovation at the Bristol Beacon it’s not been possible to create the landmark we all wanted. So we’re absolutely overjoyed to be back with a full programme.”

He continued: “Returning to The Beacon feels like we’re coming home, as it’s always been at the centre of some of Simple Things’ most exhilarating moments. We also can’t wait for the thrill of wandering around all the venues, immersing ourselves in the usual heady array of sounds that have always been the staple of Simple Things. Bringing back our DJ-led night programme to naturally complete Simple Things on the dance floor was also essential. It’s our favourite 16 hours of any year, and this one will be the most special edition yet.”