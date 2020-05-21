Simply Red‘s Mick Hucknall has been criticised for compiling a “coolest cultures on the planet” list.

The singer received backlash on Twitter after he listed his top five “coolest cultures on planet Earth” before he went on to write: “1. African Americans (they invented cool) 2. Working Class British Musicians. 3. (A close 3rd) Jamaicans 4. Jewish Americans 5. Flamenco Gypsies.”

He then went on to tweet famous musicians who fell into each category including Chuck Berry, James Brown, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

This prompted a barrage of responses with some using Alan Partridge memes to mock the singer, while others criticised him.

One person wrote: “The Lockdown is clearly getting to Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall. Go take a walk, you dolt! Get some fresh air and you’ll realise trying to rank cultures by coolness is just a little bit racist.”

Another added: “I have a great deal of time for Mick Hucknall, for a great many reasons, but I would call this, at best, quite the failure to read the room.”

The Lockdown is clearly getting to Simply Red's Mick Hucknall. Go take a walk, you dolt! Get some fresh air and you'll realise trying to rank cultures by coolness is just a little bit racist. pic.twitter.com/fVIud2Ux4G — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) May 21, 2020

I have a great deal of time for Mick Hucknall, for a great many reasons, but I would call this, at best, quite the failure to read the room. 😶 pic.twitter.com/XDDFW5N45q — (((David Bennun))) (@DavidBennun) May 21, 2020

When you check twitter and discover #MickHucknall is trending and why. pic.twitter.com/LigbQbr8Ry — Dr Clare Smith (@ClareSmith1888) May 21, 2020

Mick Hucknall listing his favourite races like he’s doing desert island discs pic.twitter.com/mksPvJJBNB — sad spice (@_hansplaining) May 21, 2020

Me on seeing why Mick Hucknall is trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/p1zUQsIruw — Paul Burgin (@Paul_Burgin) May 21, 2020

Hucknall later added more tweets, one of which saw him write: “Btw… The Irish made our top ten,” followed by “My snowflake woke is outraged and deeply offended by seagulls and sardines.”

My snowflake woke is outraged and deeply offended by seagulls and sardines. — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) May 21, 2020

The singer later hit back at the criticism and wrote: “Of course I knew that twitter is largely inhabited by confused, ignorant wankers. I’m content in the knowledge that my view has been adequately confirmed.”

Of course I knew that twitter is largely inhabited by confused, ignorant wankers. I’m content in the knowledge that my view has been adequately confirmed. — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) May 21, 2020