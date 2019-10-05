D’oh-hemian Rhapsody: ‘The Simpsons’ recreate Queen’s iconic Live Aid show in new episode

Homer's been given a Freddie makeover...

Queen‘s historic performance at Live Aid has been recreated in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. Check out the preview image below.

The hit animated series returned for its 31st season last Sunday (September 29) and will continue tomorrow (October 6) with ‘Go Big or Go Homer’.

Now, it’s been revealed that this weekend’s instalment will see Freddie Mercury and co. given a Simpsons makeover. In a new still from the episode, we see Homer standing onstage at Wembley Stadium donning Mercury’s iconic moustache along with his white vest and blue jeans combo.

Queen guitarist Brian May posted the image to his Facebook page last night (October 4). Further plot details on the upcoming episode are not yet known.

The famous London performance, which was featured in last year’s hit biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, saw the legendary band play a six-song set of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Radio Ga Ga’, ‘Hammer to Fall’, ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’, ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We Are the Champions’.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Olivia Colman will appear in The Simpsons‘ new series. The actor is set to portray a femme fatale who falls in love with Homer.

In other news, it looks like a potential spin-off to The Simpsons could be on the cards. Producer Matt Selman revealed that there have been talks of playing with the show’s format to potentially explore the lives of Springfield citizens outside of the Simpson family.