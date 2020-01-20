Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin accused of underage sexual relationships by two women

Sin Quirin, the guitarist of industrial metal band Ministry has been accused by two women of engaging in sexual relations with them when they were 15 and 16 respectively.

In allegations reported by SPIN and published via Billboard, one of the women, Kelly Longoria, says she met Quirin after he played live with Society 1, a band predating his time in Ministry.

Longoria told the San Antonio Police Department in a 2017 report cited by SPIN that although no sexual activity took place on that night, she and Quirin became sexually involved soon afterwards.

Longoria says in the police report: “The initial sexual assault occurred sometime between December 2002 and April 2003. There were approximately two encounters during that time frame and after that we had a ‘boyfriend-girlfriend’ type relationship, even after I was of legal age. I could not tell you how many times we had sex during that time frame.”

She goes on to say that the relationship lasted for a number of years, ending when she was “21 or 22”. The report also cites email exchanges between Quirin and an ex-girlfriend, Lacey Sculls, which allegedly acknowledge that he had a relationship with a minor.

Responding to SPIN‘s request for comment via an attorney, Quirin denies having any sexual contact with Longoria, but says he did exchange information with her in 2002.

“During this time Society 1 was touring heavily in various locations throughout the United States,” he said. “When the band was in or near the San Antonio area, Ms. Longoria would come to the show as a guest.”

The second woman in the report is named only as “Brooke”, and alleges that she had sex with Quirin when she was 16 after inviting Society 1 to stay at her house in Portland, Oregon following a gig when her parents were out of town.

She claims that although she “definitely made it clear” that she was underage, she had sex with the guitarist that night and the following night after a gig in Tacoma, Washington. The legal age of consent is 18 in Oregon, and 16 in Washington.

Responding to Brooke’s allegations, Quirin’s attorney Randolp Ortega said: “Mr. Quirin maintains no recollection of meeting a minor outside a show in Portland. Mr. Quirin denies ever have [sic] any sexual relationship with anyone under the age of majority.”

Ortega also claimed that Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen is “unaware of any of potential nefarious activity by any member of Ministry during their respective tenure(s) with the band including but not limited to Mr. Sin Quirin.”