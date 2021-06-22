Sinéad Harnett announces UK and Europe headline tour for 2022

Rising R&B star Sinéad Harnett has announced an extensive UK and European tour for 2022.
The dates will begin in Ireland next February before a run of UK shows, and finally a run of gigs in continental Europe the following month.
Pre-sale tickets for Harnett’s tour are on sale now, with the general sale beginning at 9am BST on Friday (June 25). You can find them here.
Sinead Harnett will play:
FEBRUARY
Saturday 19 – Dublin, Academy Green Room
Sunday 20 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse
Tuesday 22 – Manchester, Gorila
Wednesday 23 – Leeds, The Wardrobe
Friday 25 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
Saturday 26 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
Sunday 27 – Bristol, THEKLA
Monday 28 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
MARCH
Wednesday 2 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Oz
Thursday 3 – La Maroquinerie, Paris
Friday 4 – Cologne, YUCA
Sunday 6 – Milan, Circolo Magnolia
Monday 7 – Frankfurt, ZOOM
Tuesday 8 – Zurich, EXIL
Wednesday 9 – Vienna, Porgy & Bess
Friday 11 – Warsaw, Hybrydy
Sunday 13 – Berlin, Kantine Am Berghain
Monday 14 – Copehnagen, Vega Small Hall
Tuesday 15 – Stockholm, Obaren
The shows come in support of Harnett’s recently released second album ‘Ready Is Too Late’, which appeared in May and featured EARTHGANG, Lucky Daye, Masego and VanJess.
“Ready has often been an excuse, and one I didn’t want to use anymore,” Harnett said of the record. “I wasn’t ready to be proud of the skin I was in, to find my inner confidence or to truly practice self-love. But I’m doing it now and it’s an ongoing, crazy and unpredictable journey that I’m grateful for.”
Before the album, Harnett also shared a live cover of Aaliyah‘s version of the Isley Brothers‘ ‘At Your Best (You Are Love)’, released to mark what would have been the late singer’s 42nd birthday.