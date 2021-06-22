Sinéad Harnett announces UK and Europe headline tour for 2022

Rising R&B star Sinéad Harnett has announced an extensive UK and European tour for 2022.

The dates will begin in Ireland next February before a run of UK shows, and finally a run of gigs in continental Europe the following month.

Pre-sale tickets for Harnett’s tour are on sale now, with the general sale beginning at 9am BST on Friday (June 25). You can find them here.

Sinead Harnett will play:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 19 – Dublin, Academy Green Room

Sunday 20 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

Tuesday 22 – Manchester, Gorila

Wednesday 23 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

Friday 25 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Saturday 26 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Sunday 27 – Bristol, THEKLA

Monday 28 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

MARCH

Wednesday 2 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Oz

Thursday 3 – La Maroquinerie, Paris

Friday 4 – Cologne, YUCA

Sunday 6 – Milan, Circolo Magnolia

Monday 7 – Frankfurt, ZOOM

Tuesday 8 – Zurich, EXIL

Wednesday 9 – Vienna, Porgy & Bess

Friday 11 – Warsaw, Hybrydy

Sunday 13 – Berlin, Kantine Am Berghain

Monday 14 – Copehnagen, Vega Small Hall

Tuesday 15 – Stockholm, Obaren

The shows come in support of Harnett’s recently released second album ‘Ready Is Too Late’, which appeared in May and featured EARTHGANG, Lucky Daye, Masego and VanJess.

“Ready has often been an excuse, and one I didn’t want to use anymore,” Harnett said of the record. “I wasn’t ready to be proud of the skin I was in, to find my inner confidence or to truly practice self-love. But I’m doing it now and it’s an ongoing, crazy and unpredictable journey that I’m grateful for.”

Before the album, Harnett also shared a live cover of Aaliyah‘s version of the Isley Brothers‘ ‘At Your Best (You Are Love)’, released to mark what would have been the late singer’s 42nd birthday.