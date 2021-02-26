News Music News

Sinead Harnett shares new song ‘Last Love’ and announces second album

'Ready Is Always Too Late' will land in May

By Rhian Daly
Sinead Harnett
Sinead Harnett CREDIT: Ana Tanaka/Press

Sinead Harnett has shared a new song called ‘Last Love’ and announced details of her second album.

The London-born, Los Angeles-based singer put out her debut album ‘Lessons In Love’ in 2019 and is now ready to follow it up with a new record.

‘Ready Is Always Too Late’ will be released on May 21 via Sony Music. It will feature Harnett’s previous collaborations with EARTHGANG (‘Take Me Away’) and Masego & VanJess (‘Stickin’’), as well as new single ‘Last Love’.

In a press release, the star said of the new track: “There’s such a thin line between the liberation of having no one to answer to when you’re single and the memory of the last person you loved.

“When I’m single, I fill my days up as much as possible, but those little moments where you remember being held by someone you loved can creep up. ‘Last Love’ is a celebration of moving on.”

 

The official video for ‘Last Love’, which you can watch above, sees her immortalised as a doll and leading the charge in a race.

The tracklist for ‘Ready Is Always Too Late’ is as follows:

‘Ready Is Always Too Late’
‘Stay’
‘Take Me Away feat. EARTHGANG’
‘Last Love’
‘Anymore feat. Lucky Daye’
‘Hard 4 Me 2 Love You’
‘J.L (Interlude)’
‘Like This’
‘Stickin’ feat. Masego & VanJess’
‘Obvious’
‘Distraction’

Since releasing her debut EP ‘Got Me’ in 2013, Harnett has worked with the likes of Disclosure, Rudimental, Snakehips, Kaytranada and more.

