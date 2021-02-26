Sinead Harnett shares new song ‘Last Love’ and announces second album

Sinead Harnett has shared a new song called ‘Last Love’ and announced details of her second album.
The London-born, Los Angeles-based singer put out her debut album ‘Lessons In Love’ in 2019 and is now ready to follow it up with a new record.
‘Ready Is Always Too Late’ will be released on May 21 via Sony Music. It will feature Harnett’s previous collaborations with EARTHGANG (‘Take Me Away’) and Masego & VanJess (‘Stickin’’), as well as new single ‘Last Love’.
In a press release, the star said of the new track: “There’s such a thin line between the liberation of having no one to answer to when you’re single and the memory of the last person you loved.
“When I’m single, I fill my days up as much as possible, but those little moments where you remember being held by someone you loved can creep up. ‘Last Love’ is a celebration of moving on.”
The official video for ‘Last Love’, which you can watch above, sees her immortalised as a doll and leading the charge in a race.
The tracklist for ‘Ready Is Always Too Late’ is as follows:
‘Ready Is Always Too Late’
‘Stay’
‘Take Me Away feat. EARTHGANG’
‘Last Love’
‘Anymore feat. Lucky Daye’
‘Hard 4 Me 2 Love You’
‘J.L (Interlude)’
‘Like This’
‘Stickin’ feat. Masego & VanJess’
‘Obvious’
‘Distraction’
Since releasing her debut EP ‘Got Me’ in 2013, Harnett has worked with the likes of Disclosure, Rudimental, Snakehips, Kaytranada and more.