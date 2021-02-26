Sinead Harnett shares new song ‘Last Love’ and announces second album

Sinead Harnett has shared a new song called ‘Last Love’ and announced details of her second album.

The London-born, Los Angeles-based singer put out her debut album ‘Lessons In Love’ in 2019 and is now ready to follow it up with a new record.

‘Ready Is Always Too Late’ will be released on May 21 via Sony Music. It will feature Harnett’s previous collaborations with EARTHGANG (‘Take Me Away’) and Masego & VanJess (‘Stickin’’), as well as new single ‘Last Love’.

In a press release, the star said of the new track: “There’s such a thin line between the liberation of having no one to answer to when you’re single and the memory of the last person you loved.

“When I’m single, I fill my days up as much as possible, but those little moments where you remember being held by someone you loved can creep up. ‘Last Love’ is a celebration of moving on.”

The official video for ‘Last Love’, which you can watch above, sees her immortalised as a doll and leading the charge in a race.

The tracklist for ‘Ready Is Always Too Late’ is as follows:

‘Ready Is Always Too Late’

‘Stay’

‘Take Me Away feat. EARTHGANG’

‘Last Love’

‘Anymore feat. Lucky Daye’

‘Hard 4 Me 2 Love You’

‘J.L (Interlude)’

‘Like This’

‘Stickin’ feat. Masego & VanJess’

‘Obvious’

‘Distraction’

Since releasing her debut EP ‘Got Me’ in 2013, Harnett has worked with the likes of Disclosure, Rudimental, Snakehips, Kaytranada and more.