Sinéad O’Connor announces new memoir ‘Rememberings’

Sinéad O’Connor has announced a new memoir titled Rememberings.

The book is slated to hit shelves on June 1 next year via Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books and Media.

According to a press release, the memoir will detail O’Connor’s childhood growing up in an abusive Dublin household, her subsequent escape through music and more.

“This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years,” O’Connor said in a statement.

Deb Brody, vice president and publisher at HMH Books and Media added: “Many years in the making, Sinéad O’Connor’s Rememberings is a remarkably candid, intensely personal account of a life both charmed and troubled.”

Last month, O’Connor revealed she would enter a one-year treatment program for trauma and addiction.

The artist took to Twitter to announce that she would be pusher her tour dates back from next year to 2022 in order to complete the program.

“Message for folks who have tickets for next year’s shows,” she wrote.

“Those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one-year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts.”

O’Connor also mentioned that upon completion of her treatment and recovery process, she would release a new album, titled ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’.

“If I take this time to heal, I will be fit for a lifetime of touring. If I don’t, I won’t,” she said at the time.