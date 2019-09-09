Sinead O’Connor apologises after claiming she “never wants to spend time with white people again”

"I apologise for hurt caused."

Sinead O’Connor has apologised for controversially claiming that she “never wants to spend time with white people again”.

The Irish singer said she was “angry and unwell” when she made the remarks on Twitter in October last year.

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer posted a string of messages online, calling non-Muslims “disgusting” and levelling further criticism at Christianity and Judaism.

After making a triumphant comeback on Ireland’s The Late Late Show, she told Twitter followers her remarks were “not true at the time and are not true now”.

Instead, she claimed they were “triggered as a result of islamophobia dumped on me.”

O’Connor, who changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt after converting to Islam, wrote: “Lots saying I’ve changed religions more than once. Not so. I was born into Christianity and I changed to Islam. So that’s one change. For those who have difficulty counting.

“As regards to remarks I made while angry and unwell, about white people… they were not true at the time and they are not true now. I was triggered as a result of islamophobia dumped on me. I apologize for hurt caused. That was one of many crazy tweets lord knows.”

Describing her journey in the Islamic faith, O’Connor told Late Late host Ryan Tubridy: “I read chapter two of the Qu’ran and I realised I’m home, and that I’ve been a Muslim all my life. There’s a way of thinking.”

“You can be a Muslim without actually being a Muslim as it’s a headset. A Muslim is someone who believes nothing should be worshipped except God.”

O’Connor’s appearance on the chat show also saw her delivering a stirring rendition of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – which has been hailed as marking the start of a comeback for the troubled star.