Sinéad O’Connor reflects on reaching out in worrying 2017 video: “I was seriously in danger of dying”

Sinéad O’Connor has said that a worrying video she posted to social media in 2017 came at a time when she believed that she was “seriously in danger of dying”.

O’Connor sparked fears about her welfare in August 2017 after she uploaded a video to Facebook in which she candidly opened up about her mental health and revealed that she had been having suicidal thoughts.

A subsequent statement from her representatives informed fans that the Irish singer was “safe” and “not suicidal”, adding that she is “surrounded by love and receiving the best of care”.

O’Connor reflected on that troubling period during an interview on The Tommy Tiernan Show which aired last weekend, in which she admitted that she believed she was “really seriously in danger of dying” at the time she posted that video in 2017 and therefore wanted to reach out for help.

“There was shit going on in my life that drove me a bit mental, in the midst of which I had a radical hysterectomy which would drive anyone mental,” O’Connor said. “I can laugh about that [period] now, but at the time it was terrible. I don’t enjoy suffering”.

The singer — who recently converted to Islam and goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat — said that she now doesn’t “suffer any longer” in regards to her mental health.

“I am the opposite [now] and it is over, thanks be to God,” she added. “And the great thing about going mental is that you get sane again. So it is over.

“There is no point looking back or behind, if you get well you just keep looking forward. If I hadn’t done the reaching out that I did do I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you now, I really wouldn’t.”

For help and advice on mental health: