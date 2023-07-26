Sinead O’Connor, Irish music legend, dies aged 56

Acclaimed Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56, the Irish Times reports.

According to The Guardian, in a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Born Sinéad Marie Bernadette O’Connor in Dublin on 8 December 1966, she rose to fame in the late 80s with her debut album ‘The Lion And The Cobra’.

Throughout her career, O’Connor released 10 studio albums, with her cover of Prince‘s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ reaching worldwide acclaim and was named the Number One world single in 1990 by Billboard.

No cause of death has been revealed.

The news of her passing comes a year after her son Shane, 17, took his own life in January 2022 after escaping the hospital while on suicide watch. Her final social media post was a tweet of a picture of her late son with the caption: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

O’Connor is survived by her three children Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Bonadio.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.