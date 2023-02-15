Listen to Sinéad O’Connor’s new version of ‘Outlander’ theme

Sinéad O’Connor has shared a new version of ‘The Skye Boat Song’, the theme tune for sci-fi drama series Outlander – listen below.

The Irish singer’s interpretation of the song will soundtrack the opening title sequence for the Starz show’s seventh season, which is due to premiere this summer. As Entertainment Weekly notes, the arrangement and artist of the theme changes with each season.

Matthew B Roberts, showrunner and executive producer of Outlander, said: “We are honoured to have Sinéad O’Connor performing ‘The Skye Boat Song’.

“Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about Outlander. She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show.”

The expanded,16-episode season seven will serve as the penultimate run of Outlander, with Starz recently confirming that season eight will be the series’ last.

Check out the new opening titles, featuring O’Connor’s version of ‘The Skye Boat Song’, above.

Last September saw the arrival of Nothing Compares, a Kathryn Ferguson-directed documentary about O’Connor’s rise to fame and career. The artist released a memoir titles Rememberings in 2021.

O’Connor’s 10th and most recent studio album, ‘I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss’, came out in 2014.

Last Summer, the singer cancelled all her scheduled live shows for “her own heath and well being” following the death of her son Shane in January 2022.