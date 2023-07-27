Sinead O’Connor revealed devastating impact of son’s death in final social media post

Sinead O’Connor‘s final social media post revealed the devastating impact of her son’s death last year.

The singer’s 17-year-old son Shane died by suicide in January 2022 after going missing from Newbridge, County Kildare. She subsequently cancelled all shows that year for “her own heath and well being”.

Writing on social media at the time, Sinéad said: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Now, following O’Connor’s own death, which was confirmed in a statement by her family, fans have pointed to her last Tweet on July 17.

In the post, which has now been deleted, O’Connor wrote of her son’s death: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

She shared the post in response to a post which read: “Tell me how your life is going with emojis.”

O’Connor was found unresponsive at her London home on Wednesday (July 26) morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been notified and her death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Tributes were paid from across the industry to O’Connor, including from Garbage, Billy Corgan, Michael Stipe and Ice-T.

However, Morrissey later criticised the industry response, suggesting it was hypocritical considering the lack of support O’Connor had for her actions – including protesting sexual abuse in the Catholic Church live on television – while she was alive.

