Sinéad O’Connor to release first album in seven years in 2021

Sinéad O’Connor is to release a new album next year, her first in seven years.

The Irish singer-songwriter will follow up 2014’s ‘I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss’ with her 11th studio album. No release date nor title have been announced.

She confirmed the album news via Twitter yesterday (December 8) by gushing about the artwork. “Thrilled to say @JacobStackArt has drawn the cover of my album and it’s GORGEOUS!!!!! But you can’t see it until release in late 2021,” she wrote.

Thrilled to say @JacobStackArt has drawn the cover of my album and it's GORGEOUS!!!!! But you can't see it until release in late 2021. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) December 8, 2020

Last month the singer announced that her 2021 tour of Ireland and plans for an album were pushed back to 2022 due to entering an upcoming addiction treatment program. However she’s since confirmed that both projects will run next year, with someone from her rehab facility accompanying her to her shows.

Someone from rehab will accompany me to the four Irish shows so worry not about those. Unless Covid prevents them I'll be there. I just can't leave ireland until 2022 — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) November 10, 2020

O’Connor’s Irish tour was originally set for this summer but had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. See those dates below.

2021 Ireland tour:

JUNE

Sunday 20 – Live At The Marquee, Cork

JULY

Sunday 18, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin

Sunday 25, Festival Big Top, Galway

More tour dates – including in America – can be found here.

Earlier this week O’Connor announced a new memoir titled Rememberings. The book is slated to hit shelves on June 1 next year via Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books and Media.

According to a press release, the memoir will detail O’Connor’s childhood growing up in an abusive Dublin household, her subsequent escape through music and more.

“This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years,” O’Connor said in a statement.