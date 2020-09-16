Singer Lady A countersues band formerly known as Lady Antebellum

The American blues singer Anita White, who performs under the name Lady A, has countersued the country band formerly known as Lady Antebellum after they announced plans to share the name with her.

According to Rolling Stone, White is seeking unspecified damages and music royalties in the trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit.

She has cited “lost sales” and “diminished brand identity” as the reason for the suit.

It comes after the band sued White in July, alleging that she had demanded $10 million from them and they needed “to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A.”

In turn, White said the band had rejected several compromises and that she had hoped to split the $10 million evenly between her own rebranding efforts and funding for other Black artists.

Lady A announced that they were dropping ‘Antebellum’ from their name in June, due to its associating with slavery.

At the time of their announcement, they failed to consult White – who has performed under the name for more than 20 years.

In a previous interview, White said she had suggested alternative names to the band, including Lady A The Band. In that instance, she would then change her name to Lady A The Artist. The band declined the suggestion, according to the singer.

In a statement given to Pitchfork in July, White also said she would not allow the band “to obliterate me and my career so they can look ‘woke’ to their fans.”