Singing security guard given free tickets to see The Charlatans after Glastonbury Twitter hunt

It all started when he was spotted singing along to the band while on duty

A security guard who was spotted singing along to The Charlatans during their Glastonbury set has been given free tickets to see the band.

A video showing the man with his back to the stage singing the lyrics to the song ‘One To Another’ surfaced Friday evening (June 28). Taken during the band’s performance on the Other Stage, it was captioned: “Even the security guards like to sing along.” This caught the attention of Charlatans frontman, Tim Burgess.

“Any chance we could find out who this guy is?” Burgess’ tweeted on Saturday (June 29), hoping to find out who the man was. “We’d like to invite him to a gig where he can watch rather than work. We love him x x”

After a Twitter hunt ensued, Burgess reported back this morning to announce that they had found the man and that “he’s coming to a Charlatans gig and generally hanging out with us and watching the show.” He added: “Thanks for all your help twitterers.”

Meanwhile, David Beckham was down at Glastonbury on Friday, after he was spotted watching The Charlatans on the side of the stage.

The footballing icon was seen watching on as Tim Burgess lead the band through some of their biggest hits – including ‘The Only One I Know‘, after replacing Snow Patrol who were forced to pull out due to injury.