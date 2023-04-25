Siouxsie Sioux adds London concert to her comeback shows

Siouxsie Sioux has added a date in London to her forthcoming comeback shows.

The Siouxsie & The Banshees frontwoman confirmed her live return just before Christmas, with her first live performance in the UK for a decade set to take place at Latitude Festival in July.

She also announced three live dates in Europe next month followed by a performance at the Cruel World Festival in California on May 20. Sioux is also set to kick off the Summer Nights At The Bandstand concert series in Glasgow on July 25.

Advertisement

Now she has announced plans to perform at the Troxy on September 7. Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday (April 27) at 10am and can be purchased here.

In recent weeks, she has also announced UK shows at the Tynemouth Priory and Castle as part of the Mouth Of The Tyne Festival on July 7 and The Halls in Wolverhampton on June 21 which you can also purchase tickets for here.

The shows are her first last live performances since Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival in 2013, which was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. At the time she performed an unprecedented two sold-out shows and surprised fans with an unannounced, full rendition of Siouxsie & The Banshees’ 1980 album ‘Kaleidoscope’ alongside hit songs including ‘Face to Face’ and ‘Here Comes That Day’.

Sioux had several UK Top 10 singles with The Banshees, including ‘Hong Kong Garden’, ‘Happy House’ and ‘Peek-a-Boo’. The band released 11 albums between 1976 and 1996.

They disbanded in 1996, later briefly reuniting in 2002. Sioux then formed The Creatures with The Banshees drummer Budgie, releasing four albums between 1981 and 2005. The singer then shared her debut solo album, ‘Mantaray‘, in 2007. Her last solo music was the single ‘Love Crime’, which was released in 2015 and written for the finale of the TV series Hannibal.

Advertisement

Her comeback shows are as follows:

MAY

3 – Brussels, Belgium – AB

4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

7 – Milan, Italy – Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

20 Pasadena, California – Cruel World

JUNE

21 – Wolverhampton – The Halls

23 – Athens, Greece – Release

29 – Madrid – Noches del Botánico

JULY

1 – France – Eurockéennes Belfort

7 – Tynemouth Priory And Castle

23 – Suffolk – Latitude Festival

25 – Scotland, Glasgow – Kelvingrove Bandstand

AUGUST

7 – Belgium, Lokeren – Lokersefeesten

31 – Spain, Malaga – Cala Mijas Festival

SEPTEMBER

2 – Portugal, Lisbon – Kalorama Festival

7 – London – Troxy